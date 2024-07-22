Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery were among the players to leave Bloomfield Road at the end of their contracts back in May, but others could still follow them through the exit door at Bloomfield Road before transfer Deadline Day on August 30.
Certain individuals could potentially make permanent moves amid interest from other teams, while some of the Seasiders’ youngsters may head out on loan to pick up some more game time.
Here’s a closer a look at some of the players who could end up playing their football elsewhere:
1. Kyle Joseph
Kyle Joseph joined the Seasiders from Swansea City last summer, but an injury in the early stages of the season disrupted his first campaign in Tangerine. Football Insider have reported that two clubs have made bids for the striker, with one said to be Wigan Athletic. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Kyle Joseph (Continued)
When asked about the interest in Joseph, Neil Critchley said: “Kyle is here and he’s our player. He’s worked extremely hard in pre-season so far, and we’re looking forward to working with him for the next few weeks and beyond. He’s come back in really good condition, and looks as if he’s improved physically. He looks stronger and really sharp so I’m hoping he can have a big season for us.” Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
There's been some uncertainty around Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel's future for a while, with reports initially linking him with a move to Lincoln back in April. More recently, the defender has become a target of Oxford United. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Continued)
Responding to a reported bid for Lawrence-Gabriel from the U's, Neil Critchley said: “It’s the same as the Kyle situation. Clubs are perfectly within their rights to enquire about our players because we enquire about other clubs players. If clubs weren’t enquiring then I’d be worried. Jordan is with us and he’s training. We know how he feels about Blackpool and his time at the football club." Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Dominic Thompson
Dominic Thompson could look to leave Bloomfield Road this summer in the search of more game time. The wing-back, who is currently working his way back from injury, spent the second half of last season on loan with Forest Green Rovers. With the Seasiders adding Hayden Coulson and Zac Ashworth to their ranks this summer, competition is fierce on the left side. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. Dominic Thompson (Continued)
Discussing Thompson's situation, Critchley said: “He’s continuing to do his rehabilitation and is continuing to work extremely hard. If he carries on with the schedule that he’s got with no set backs then he should be back for the start of the season. I’m sure we’ll have a conversation about his future in the next few weeks.” Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.