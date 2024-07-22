2 . Kyle Joseph (Continued)

When asked about the interest in Joseph, Neil Critchley said: “Kyle is here and he’s our player. He’s worked extremely hard in pre-season so far, and we’re looking forward to working with him for the next few weeks and beyond. He’s come back in really good condition, and looks as if he’s improved physically. He looks stronger and really sharp so I’m hoping he can have a big season for us.” Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker