Clubs across England have until 11pm on Friday evening (August 30) to conclude their business.

The Seasiders have added nine new players to their ranks in the last few months, while five senior players have departed – with goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw being the most-recent to leave.

Prior to his move to Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee, the 26-year-old was entering the final season of his contract at Bloomfield Road (excluding a possible one-year option), and a few other players are in a similar position, which could impact some of the outgoings on the final day.

While there’s still a long campaign ahead, thoughts concerning next summer will already be there.

Here’s the contract situation for every member of the Blackpool first-team:

Richard O'Donnell is under contract until June 30, 2025.

Mackenzie Chapman is under contract until June 30, 2025.

Matthew Pennington is under contract until June 30, 2025- with a one-year option available.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel is under contract until June 30, 2025- with a one-year option available.

Ollie Norburn is under contract until June 30, 2025- with a one-year option available.