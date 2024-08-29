Nine Blackpool players inside the final 12 months of their contracts - as the summer transfer window approaches its conclusion
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST
Blackpool are preparing themselves for the conclusion of the summer transfer window.
Clubs across England have until 11pm on Friday evening (August 30) to conclude their business.
The Seasiders have added nine new players to their ranks in the last few months, while five senior players have departed – with goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw being the most-recent to leave.
Prior to his move to Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee, the 26-year-old was entering the final season of his contract at Bloomfield Road (excluding a possible one-year option), and a few other players are in a similar position, which could impact some of the outgoings on the final day.
While there’s still a long campaign ahead, thoughts concerning next summer will already be there.
Here’s the contract situation for every member of the Blackpool first-team:
1. Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell is under contract until June 30, 2025. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.