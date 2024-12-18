A former Blackpool defender is set to return to football management with a struggling Championship club.

Former Blackpool defender Gary Rowett is set to take up the reins at Oxford United.

John Percy, the Midlands football reporter for the Telegraph reported on Tuesday that Rowett was in 'pole position' to take over at the Kassam Stadium. He is in advanced talks with the U's and negotiations are said to be ongoing as Oxford favour someone with Championship experience.

Oxford parted ways with manager Des Buckingham on Sunday. He took over from Liam Manning last season and guided them to the play-offs, beating promotion favourites Bolton Wanderers at Wembley.

The defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend saw them go a sixth game without a win and they are close to the relegation zone. They are a point above the relegation zone and 22nd-placed Pompey have a game in hand over them.

Des Buckingham was relieved of his duties as manager of Oxford United on Sunday. (Getty Images) | Getty Images

Rowett has a vast amount of experience in the Championship, having spent the majority of his managerial career in English football's second tier. He's overseen 370 games at that level and guided Derby County to a play-off spot.

At Birmingham they finished in the top half twice and when he was harshly sacked for Gianfranco Zola they were just a couple of points outside the play-offs. Rowett also managed Millwall for four-and-a-half seasons and each time he finished in the top 12.

His last job in management was returning to Birmingham for an interim period. He was unable to prevent Blues from dropping in to the third tier, having gone through a number of managers that season.

For those that need reminding of Rowett's time at Bloomfield Road, he joined on loan from Everton in 1995 when Sam Allardyce was manager. He made 17 appearances in total as the Seasiders finished 12th in Division Two, which is now known as League One.

Most of Rowett's 16-year playing career was spent at Derby, Birmingham, and Cambridge United. He also had playing spells at Everton, Leicester City, Charlton Athletic, and Burton Albion.