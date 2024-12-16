Markets have opened up on who will become the next manager of Bristol Rovers.

Former Blackpool manager Michael Appleton is among the top contenders in the bookies shortlist for the next manager of Bristol Rovers.

The West Country outfit parted ways with Matt Taylor on Monday following three consecutive league defeats including a 2-0 loss to Blackpool at the end of November. Rovers find themselves 20th in the league and are just two points above the relegation zone.

David Horseman who had a spell in charge of Forest Green Rovers and Lee Cattermole have been named as the Gas’ caretaker management team. It’s early days yet as to which direction Rovers will go in, but markets have already opened up, and it could provide an opportunity for some ex-Blackpool men to return to the dugout.

Gary Rowett is the current favourite for the job. He had a brief stint in charge of Birmingham City last season but couldn't prevent their relegation from the Championship. The 50-year-old has never managed in the third tier but he did play for Blackpool under Sam Allardyce at that level during the mid 1990s.

Appleton who had two spells as a manager at Bloomfield Road is the fifth favourite. The 49-year-old has been out of work for 10 months since being sacked by Charlton Athletic. He reportedly rejected the chance to become loan’s manager at Manchester United this summer.

Further on down the list, sharing the same odds as the likes of Ryan Lowe, Mark Robins, and Lee Johnson is Leam Richardson. Richardson was relieved of his duties by Rotherham United in April, having won just twice in 24 games.

The 45-year-old played for Blackpool between 2003 and 2005, making 63 appearances in total having initially joined from Bolton Wanderers.

Next Bristol Rovers manager

The full list of favourites, as per BettingOdds.com

Gary Rowett - 2/1

Des Buckingham - 6/1

Lee Cattermole - 6/1

Steven Schumacher - 12/1

Michael Appleton - 12/1

Ryan Lowe - 14/1

Mark Robins - 14/1

Lee Johnson - 14/1

Leam Richardson - 14/1

Mat Sadler - 16/1

Matt Gray - 20/1

Robbie Savage - 20/1