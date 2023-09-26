Blackpool's win against Reading has somewhat changed the predicted outcome of the 2023/24 League One season.

Blackpool put in a sublime display last Saturday as they thrashed Reading 4-1 at Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley was searching for a response from his players, and he got just that as they swept aside one of the teams that were relegated from the Championship last season.

Both the Royals and Wigan Athletic were playing in the Championship with the Tangerines last year, and having played them both times at home, they've got maximum points which is exactly what you want.

Jordan Rhodes put in his best performance yet in a tangerine shirt as he scored an impressive hat-trick. Everyone knows Rhodes is capable of scoring at this level, and those three goals earned him a place in the League One team of the week - which you can see here - and that was thoroughly deserved.

Kylian Kouassi also scored his first league goal after joining from Sutton United in the summer.

The win against Reading has Blackpool in 14th, and four points off of the play-offs but there is plenty of football to be played yet.

Other results in League One saw Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United draw 1-1 whilst Michael Appleton got his first win since taking charge of Charlton Athletic as they beat Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 at The Valley. Portsmouth are the early pace setters and Regan Poole's goal against his former club helped keep John Mousinho's side top of the table.

At the bottom of the table, Cheltenham Town suffered a 3-0 defeat to Stevenage, and have yet to score a league goal, despite playing eight matches. Fleetwood Town haven't had the new manager buzz yet either as Lee Johson's men drew 1-1 with fellow strugglers Burton Albion.

Here we take a look at how the League One table is predicted to finish.