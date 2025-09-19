New educational programme will support esports enthusiasts

Blackpool FC's esports suite

​Blackpool FC Sports College has launched an exciting new BTEC esports work experience programme, designed to provide students with a unique opportunity to explore the diverse range of careers connected to the rapidly growing esports and digital industries.

Through partnerships with leading organisations, including Yoyotech, Scan Computers, The Backlot Cinema Blackpool, Lab Creative and Nik Turner Esports, students studying BTEC Level 2 and Level 3 esports will gain hands-on experience that showcases how classroom learning can open doors to real-world career paths.

This programme highlights the diversity of opportunities available within esports, from technology and event production to digital marketing and creative media. Each partner will provide students with tailored placements, offering valuable industry insights and practical experiences.

Nik Turner Esports, specialists in esports events and consultancy, are keen to inspire the next generation of talent, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Blackpool FC Sports College to give students a real taste of the industry.

"This programme is all about showing how the skills they learn in the classroom can open doors in the real world and giving them the confidence to take that next step into their future careers.”

Yoyotech, one of the UK’s most established esports technology providers, will give students exposure to the hardware and technology powering the industry, said: "It’s so important for young people to see the real-world value of what they’re learning in the classroom, shaping well-rounded, passionate individuals with a multitude of transferable skills.”

Lab Creative is a digital marketing and creative agency led by Warren Langford. He said: “Esports isn’t just about gaming; it builds skills in communication, teamwork, and creativity that are highly valued in business.

“This partnership is about more than work experience. It’s about showing young people that their passion can grow into a profession.”

Scan Computers are leaders in high-performance gaming PCs and technology and will offer students the chance to review products as part of their placements. This opportunity will help learners develop their analytical skills while deepening their understanding of the technology that drives the esports industry.

The Backlot Cinema is an entertainment venue with expertise in events and live productions

Ben Jones said, “This partnership demonstrates how esports education can prepare students for a wide variety of careers beyond competitive gaming, including technology, hardware engineering, event production; live entertainment, digital marketing, creative media, broadcasting, streaming and business, management and entrepreneurship.”

If you want to study esports at Blackpool FC Sports College, visit our website: https://bfcct.co.uk/esports or come along to our open evening on Wednesday, September 24, 5pm to 7pm in the North Stand.