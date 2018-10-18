New director appointed to Owen Oyston's company that owns majority of shares in Blackpool FC

A new director has been appointed to Blackpool Football Club (Properties) Limited - Owen Oyston's company that owns the majority of shares in Blackpool Football Club.

READ MORE: What do we know about the latest Blackpool FC court hearing between Owen Oyston and Valeri Belokon?

According to documents released by Companies House this morning, 84-year-old Clive Brooks was appointed to the role on Wednesday.

Blackpool Football Club (Properties) Limited is the company formerly known as Segesta.

Brooks has also been appointed director of Natfarm Limited, another company owned by Oyston.

His only other appointment is director of Property Management Admin Services Limited, a private company based in Blackpool that manages real estate.

Brooks, thought to be a former builder, was previously involved with Queens Square Developments Limited and Queens Square Night Club Limited.

Both companies have links to Oyston and are registered to the football club's address. Brooks left both roles in 2011.

The news comes less than a week before Oyston returns to the High Court in London for the latest hearing in the long-running saga with Valeri Belokon.

Belokon is hoping the shares in Blackpool Football Club (Properties) Limited can be auctioned off to help raise the funds needed to pay off his outstanding £25m debt.

Oyston's shareholding in Closelink Ltd, which owns Whyndyke Farm land, could also go to auction along with a number of properties.