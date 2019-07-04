New date confirmed for Blackpool's home game against League One newcomers Lincoln City

Blackpool's home game against League One newcomers Lincoln City has been brought forward to a Friday night, it has been confirmed.

The Seasiders were originally scheduled to take on Danny Cowley's men at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, September 28.

However, the game will now be played at 7.45pm the previous night.

The fixture has been moved on police advice as local rivals Preston North End are also playing at home on that date against Bristol City.

Blackpool's game against MK Dons on Saturday, September 14 is also at risk of being moved for the same reason, with Preston due to welcome Brentford to Deepdale.

Lincoln will line up in the third tier this coming season after claiming the League Two title last term, their second promotion in just three years.

Their squad features former Seasider Neal Eardley, who made over 100 appearances for Pool between 2009 and 2013