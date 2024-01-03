News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

New date announced for Blackpool's rescheduled League One trip to Leyton Orient

Details have been confirmed for Blackpool’s rescheduled League One fixture away to Leyton Orient.
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
A new date has been announced for Blackpool's game away to Leyton Orient (Photo by Nigel FRENCH / POOL / AFP)A new date has been announced for Blackpool's game away to Leyton Orient (Photo by Nigel FRENCH / POOL / AFP)
A new date has been announced for Blackpool's game away to Leyton Orient (Photo by Nigel FRENCH / POOL / AFP)

Neil Critchley’s side were due to travel to Brisbane Road this weekend, but the game has now been moved due to the Seasiders’ involvement in the third round of the FA Cup- in which they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

It has now been announced that Blackpool will face Richie Wellens’ Os on February 27 (K.O. 7.45pm).

This comes in between a home against Bolton Wanderers and a trip to Shrewsbury Town.

Related topics:League OneLeyton OrientBlackpoolSeasidersNeil CritchleyNottingham ForestRichie Wellens