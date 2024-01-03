New date announced for Blackpool's rescheduled League One trip to Leyton Orient
Details have been confirmed for Blackpool’s rescheduled League One fixture away to Leyton Orient.
Neil Critchley’s side were due to travel to Brisbane Road this weekend, but the game has now been moved due to the Seasiders’ involvement in the third round of the FA Cup- in which they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
It has now been announced that Blackpool will face Richie Wellens’ Os on February 27 (K.O. 7.45pm).
This comes in between a home against Bolton Wanderers and a trip to Shrewsbury Town.