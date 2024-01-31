New Blackpool signing sets out targets at Bloomfield Road as he details 'exciting' factor that attracted him

Ryan Finnigan (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The midfielder has made the move to Bloomfield Road from Southampton for an undisclosed fee after his loan spell with Shrewsbury Town was cut short. The 20-year-old’s contract with the Seasiders will run until 2026- but there is an option for an additional 12 months.

Finnigan believes working under Neil Critchley at Blackpool is the perfect place for him to continue his development after coming through the Saints youth system.

"This is a move I'm really looking forward to and can't wait to get started here,” he told the club media.

"Blackpool stood out to me as the perfect place to be to help me develop during the next stage of my career. I'm by no means the finished article, so to work under a head coach here with the reputation he has for developing younger players is really exciting.