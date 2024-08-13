Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool’s latest addition says his past experience of playing at Bloomfield Road made him keen to make the move to the Fylde Coast.

Dom Ballard has joined the Seasiders on a season-long loan from Southampton, but faced Neil Critchley’s last year during a stint with Reading.

Despite his spell with the Royals being cut short through injury back in November, the forward was still able to score five times in 12 outings during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Discussing his loan to Blackpool, Ballard admitted the club’s fanbase was one of the key factors behind the move.

“It’s a real honour to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

“I played at Bloomfield Road with Reading last season, and honestly the fans here made some of the best noise I’ve heard – the atmosphere was amazing. Those things make a big difference, and once I knew a club the size of Blackpool were interested, I was really keen to make the move.

“It was gutting how my time at Reading last season ended earlier than expected, as I felt I was really pushing on. I’m now ready for the new season and want to make the same impression here at Blackpool.”