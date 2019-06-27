New Blackpool FC owner Simon Sadler to host fans' forum next week

Blackpool Football Club's new owner Simon Sadler is to host a fans' forum next week.

Sadler has indicated he would like to meet with a broad cross-section of the fanbase in order to start building a relationship with supporters.

The event, which is by invitation only, is intended to allow for an exchange of information and aspirations between Sadler and fans as the club enters into this new phase.

In order to make the discussion as productive as possible, the number of attendees will be restricted to 80.

A quarter of the places will be offered equally to committee members of the main fans’ organisations BSA, BST, MSG, TKs, BASIL, Yorkshire Seasiders and Leyland and Chorley Seasiders.

The majority of places will be open for allocation to the wider fan base, by application to the new Supporters’ Liaison Officer Steve Rowland.

If the event is over-subscribed, there will be a random draw to help decide on those in attendance, cross-referenced to the attendance list from the March Fans’ Forum to give priority to those who did not attend the earlier forum.

The fans' forum will be held on Monday at Bloomfield Road in Rowley’s and will begin at 7pm.

The lifelong Blackpool fan was confirmed as the new owner earlier this month, purchasing 96.2 per cent of shares in the club.

The 49-year-old held senior roles in finance before setting up an asset management business, Segantii Capital Management, in Hong Kong in 2007, where he remains Chief Investment Officer.