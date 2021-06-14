New Blackpool deal for James Husband

The 27-year-old's deal includes the option of a further 12 months.

The Yorkshireman has made 68 Seasiders appearances since joining the club in July 2019, initially on loan from Norwich City.

James Husband says last month's Wembley triumph was among the best days of his life

That move was made permanent in January last year and the versatile defender went on to make 38 appearances in last season's promotion campaign, featuring at left-back and centre-back.

Husband said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be staying with Blackpool for another two years.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here to date and the victory at Wembley last month was one of the best days of my life.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the team and how hard everyone worked throughout the season, and I’m now looking forward to playing in the Championship with Blackpool next season.”