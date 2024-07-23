Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

A second bid has reportedly been made for Blackpool defender Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.

There has been uncertainty around the future of the wing-back for a number of months, with Lincoln City initially said to be interested in his services towards the end of last season.

In recent times, Oxford United have emerged as a new contender for his services following their promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon, the U’s have lodged a new offer for the 25-year-old after being unsuccessful in their initial attempt.

Like the first bid, the report states Des Buckingham’s side have once again fallen short of the Seasiders’ valuation.

Lawrence-Gabriel made the permanent move to Bloomfield Road from Nottingham Forest in 2021, making 105 appearances during his time in Tangerine so far.

Discussing the reported bid for the defender earlier this month, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “Clubs are perfectly within their rights to enquire about our players because we enquire about other clubs players. If clubs weren’t enquiring then I’d be worried.

“Jordan is with us and he’s training. We know how he feels about Blackpool and his time at the football club.

“Last year he didn’t return to playing until November, he was out for a good six months with the injury he had, so we’re hopeful he can have a clean bill of health in pre-season, this is a really important time for him.