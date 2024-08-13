Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Critchley was pleased with the patience Blackpool demonstrated in their 4-0 victory over Burton Albion in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The home side played the majority of the game with 10-men after Ryan Sweeney was sent off for handball in the first half, but they were able to frustrate the Seasiders for large periods- with Ashley Fletcher unable to convert the resulting penalty from the red card.

Substitute Ryan Finnigan eventually broke the deadlock in the 69th minute, before Matthew Pennington claimed a brace. The victory was then rounded off by Lee Evans in stoppage time.

Discussing the win at the Pirelli Stadium, Critchley said: “You get the rewards for doing the basics of the game well. Sometimes the simple option is the best option, you’ve just got to keep moving the ball and wait for those openings.

“The expectation to go and win is heightened because they’re down to 10 men so psychologically players can become a little bit desperate. You’ve got to be patient.

“More openings came towards the end because we kept moving the ball side to side and waited for the chances to come to us.

“The longer you go without scoring, your frustration can grow and you become a little bit anxious and desperate. It was an important victory for us, and important that we got a few goals.

“We had to be patient, against 10-men it’s always going to be difficult - you’ve got to break their resistance as much as anything, and when we did that we got the rewards.

“We made things a bit difficult for ourselves at times, taking too many touches and not moving the ball quick enough, but we got into some promising situations in the first half without the end product.

“In the second half we lost a little bit of control for a spell, which is something we need to learn from, but in the end we got the rewards for doing the basics well.

“I have to take the changes into account as well, as sometimes it’s difficult and they’re finding their rhythm as the game goes on, but I think there were some good performances from the players that came on.”