Blackpool were on the end of two 3-1 defeats to League Two opposition on Tuesday.

A Josh Woods brace and one from Kelsey Mooney gave Accrington Stanley a win in a behind-closed-doors game at Bloomfield Road, before Luke Norris, Regan Hendry and a trialist all found the back of the net in Tranmere Rovers’ victory over the Seasiders at Prenton Park later in the day.

Ashley Fletcher and Jordan Rhodes were both on hand with consolations, with the two fixtures featuring a fair share of first-team regulars.

Explaining the thinking behind his team selection, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “We wanted to mix the teams up to make sure everyone got 90 minutes. We knew some wouldn’t be able to complete that, so that can affect the teams you do pick.

“These games are about us and how we want to play, and everyone coming through without injury.

“The most important thing is the players are finding rhythm and building fitness. It’ll become a bit clearer on Saturday against Crewe what we might look like at the start of the season.

“The performances matter more than the results in pre-season. I remember my first summer here, we played really well, but went to Plymouth in the first game and were 1-0 after 70 seconds, and we lost.

“Our mentality in and out of possession is important, how we press the ball, and how we play.

“Some of the goals that went in today you won’t see again. Everything that everyone hit today went in the back of the net.