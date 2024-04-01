Blackpool drew 0-0 with Wycombe Wanderers

Neither side were able to find a way through in what was a crucial fixture for the Seasiders in the battle for the top six- with Lincoln City and Oxford United both winning elsewhere.

A couple of superb saves from Franco Ravizzoli towards the end summed up another frustrating afternoon for the home team, who now sit six points off sixth with five games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on the game, Critchley said: “In the last period we’ve been in, we’ve struggled to score goals for whatever reason that is. It’s not like we’re not creating opportunities, we got into dangerous areas today, but it’s not going our way.

"You’re hoping one of the players has that presence of mind and calmness to produce. We went with Kyle (Joseph) and Shayne (Lavery) today to bring some energy, we then brought Bees (Jake Beesley) and Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) on who started the other day, and we created chances, but we haven’t taken them. If you don’t score you always run the risk of losing.

"We didn’t do well enough today, we didn’t play well enough. Not enough of our players played to the level you’d want. We created opportunities again but it was sort of deja vu and goalscoring has become a problem for us; it’s not for the lack of trying. You need a little bit of luck and fortune, and we’ve not had that either. We were too tentative today and didn’t play on the front foot enough.

"We didn’t build enough momentum in the second half until right at the end. Kylian (Kouassi) made a difference in the second half when he came on, Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) set up Jordan (Gabriel-Lawrence), and Bees (Jake Beesley) hit the crossbar. They hit the bar as well, and could’ve taken it at the end, which I don’t think would’ve been deserved, but I don’t think we did enough to win the game either.