Neil Critchley's immediate reaction to Blackpool's goalless draw with Wycombe Wanderers as play-off hopes take further hit
Neither side were able to find a way through in what was a crucial fixture for the Seasiders in the battle for the top six- with Lincoln City and Oxford United both winning elsewhere.
A couple of superb saves from Franco Ravizzoli towards the end summed up another frustrating afternoon for the home team, who now sit six points off sixth with five games remaining.
Reflecting on the game, Critchley said: “In the last period we’ve been in, we’ve struggled to score goals for whatever reason that is. It’s not like we’re not creating opportunities, we got into dangerous areas today, but it’s not going our way.
"You’re hoping one of the players has that presence of mind and calmness to produce. We went with Kyle (Joseph) and Shayne (Lavery) today to bring some energy, we then brought Bees (Jake Beesley) and Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) on who started the other day, and we created chances, but we haven’t taken them. If you don’t score you always run the risk of losing.
"We didn’t do well enough today, we didn’t play well enough. Not enough of our players played to the level you’d want. We created opportunities again but it was sort of deja vu and goalscoring has become a problem for us; it’s not for the lack of trying. You need a little bit of luck and fortune, and we’ve not had that either. We were too tentative today and didn’t play on the front foot enough.
"We didn’t build enough momentum in the second half until right at the end. Kylian (Kouassi) made a difference in the second half when he came on, Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) set up Jordan (Gabriel-Lawrence), and Bees (Jake Beesley) hit the crossbar. They hit the bar as well, and could’ve taken it at the end, which I don’t think would’ve been deserved, but I don’t think we did enough to win the game either.
"Our aim was to get three points, and the longer it goes on not winning games, the harder it becomes, but it’s still mathematically possible so we’ve got to keep going.”
