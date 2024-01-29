Hayden Coulson’s loan move from Middlesbrough has added further competition for the Seasiders’ left wing-back role, but supporters will be hoping for more activity before Thursday’s deadline.

Neil Critchley has brought in a number of players during his two spells at the club. The former Liverpool academy coach was initially at Bloomfield Road between 2020 and 2022, before returning last summer.

A number of members of the current squad actually arrived during the 45-year-old’s first transfer window with Blackpool, while others have since found homes elsewhere.

Here’s Critchley’s first 13 signings as Seasiders head coach:

Keshi Anderson After departing Swindon Town, Keshi Anderson made the move to Bloomfield Road where he scored nine times in 70 games. After departing the Seasiders last summer, the 28-year-old made the move to Birmingham City.

Marvin Ekpiteta Marvin Ekpiteta joined Blackpool on a free transfer from Leyton Orient in Neil Critchley's first summer. The centre back still remains with the Seasiders and has made 126 appearances for the club so far.

Oliver Sarkic Oliver Sarkic joined the Seasiders after leaving Burton Albion. During his time at Bloomfield Road he was loaned out to Mansfield Town before departing permanently to join Pakhtakor FC. The 26-year-old is now with Montenegrin club FK Dečić.

Jerry Yates Jerry Yates joined the Seasiders from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. He left last summer to join Swansea City, but could be on the move again this month.