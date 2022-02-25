Neil Critchley struggles to explain Blackpool habit of conceding late goals

It comes after his side slumped to a poor 2-1 defeat away to 10-man QPR on Wednesday night, with the winning goal scored by Luke Amos in the 89th minute.

The Seasiders, who conceded twice late on to lose to Bournemouth recently, have conceded over 30 per cent of their goals this season between the 76th and 90th minute.

Neil Critchley changed his usual formation for the first half at QPR and said he was pleased with how Blackpool adapted

Asked why that should be, head coach Critchley seemed as bemused as the rest of us.

He told The Gazette: “It’s a tough one. Is it naivete? Is it experience? Is it because we’re pushing forward trying to win the game?

“Sometimes you can’t explain everything that happens on the pitch. It’s 11 v 11 – or 11 v 10 on Wednesday night – and it’s a game of decisions, that’s what happens.

“You always look for a reason in everything and sometimes there isn’t a reason, but it’s happened too many times to us this season.”

Critchley opted to change his formation at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Wednesday, lining up in a 5-4-1 system rather than Blackpool’s usual 4-4-2.

The switch appeared to backfire, though, with the Seasiders defensively resolute but devoid of any attacking intent.

Critchley reverted to 4-4-2 after half-time, following the red card for Rangers defender Dion Sanderson, but felt his initial switch had the desired effect.

He said: “I thought we were good in the first half. The system and the shape … I felt we were really comfortable.

“I don’t remember them making a chance. I don’t remember our goalkeeper having anything to do.

“QPR are a good football team, who score goals and create chances. We kept them away from the goal and I don’t think they really got in the penalty area.

“We didn’t do enough with our moments, when we had a chance to break, but there wasn’t anything in the game other than their goal.

“To concede from a set-piece in the way we did during an uneventful first half was not good enough really.

“The sending-off changed the game and in the second half we did enough to equalise and draw the game, so to lose…it shouldn’t happen.”

There’s now a quick turnaround for the Seasiders, who must rest and recover ahead of Saturday’s home game against Reading.

Former Blackpool boss Paul Ince is interim manager of the Royals, who have won their last two games to move eight points clear of the bottom three.

The 54-year-old was installed as temporary manager following the bizarre sacking of Veljko Paunovic after Saturday’s 3-2 win at Preston North End.

Reading followed that up with a 2-1 victory against Birmingham City on Tuesday, Ince’s first game in charge.