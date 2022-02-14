Neil Critchley so proud of Blackpool despite defeat to Bournemouth

That’s according to head coach Neil Critchley, who remained a proud man on Saturday despite his side suffering a late sucker punch.

Leading 1-0 against the high-flying Cherries with four minutes to go, the Seasiders would ultimately live to regret a number of missed chances as Scott Parker’s side scored twice in the dying moments to snatch an undeserved victory.

Blackpool can take pride in the way they have gone head to head with the Championship's top sides Fulham and most recently Bournemouth

Prior to the game, Critchley called on the tangerine faithful to create a “cup final atmosphere” to get his troops over the line and that’s exactly what they did, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.

“They were fantastic, weren’t they?” Critchley said of the fans.

“Even at the end, they stayed behind and appreciated the efforts of the players.

“I think we can be really proud of how far we’ve come because we’ve put on a real showcase of what we’re about as a club.

“Other than the result, we can be really proud and pleased with where we’re at as a football club.”

Blackpool have performed fantastically whenever they’ve come up against a top side this season and Saturday’s game was no different, despite the result.

Critchley’s side, who have taken four points off league leaders Fulham, were within touching distance of the same points haul against the side that sit second in the table.

It would have been a richly deserved win too, given Blackpool were comfortably the better side for large periods.

Pool grabbed the lead in the first half through Josh Bowler’s stunning effort, after home keeper Dan Grimshaw had saved Dominic Solanke’s penalty.

Bowler would later be denied by goalkeeper Mark Travers on two occasions, while Gary Madine’s header was also thwarted.

CJ Hamilton, meanwhile, unleashed a rocket that rebounded off the bar.

But two slices of luck saw the game sway Bournemouth’s way as a left-wing cross deflected straight into the path of substitute Jamal Lowe to stab home before Siriki Dembele scuffed a 94th-minute winner past Grimshaw at his near post.

While Pool were naturally gutted not to hold on, they demonstrated once again they are more than capable of going toe-to-toe with the best sides the Championship has to offer.

When asked about lifting the morale in the changing room after full-time, Critchley said: “Straight after the game you do that obviously because you feel like the result wasn’t justified.

“But I’m so proud of the team. We’ve got to be so positive. When we come back in on Monday, we will clear our heads and go again.

“There’s nothing really to be downbeat about other than the scoreline, which is obviously the most important thing. But even some of their staff are saying we deserved to win the game.

“When you’ve taken four points off Fulham, and could have and maybe should have taken four points off Bournemouth, then you’re doing something right.”