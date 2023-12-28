News you can trust since 1873
Neil Critchley reveals key message to Blackpool players ahead of Port Vale trip

Blackpool finish 2023 with a trip to Port Vale on Friday night (K.O. 7.45pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT
Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)
Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion on Boxing Day- as their away day woes continued.

Neil Critchley states his side must improve in a number of areas after failing to step up against the Brewers, despite his key half time message.

"You have to be there for every game in this league,” he said.

“We need to show more desire, more aggression and more urgency in the final third- with more quality. It can’t be all blood and thunder, it’s got to be ability as well.

"It’s a similar type of game- it’s a hard place to go. We have to find a better level of performance away from home because this is our achilles heel at the moment. The longer that goes on, the more doubt creeps into your mind.

"I said to the players at half time of the Burton defeat: ‘This is a big 45 minutes for our season, and we have to play like it is;’ but I’m not sure we did.

"We need to play better than that at Port Vale and get some points on the board because I’m sick of feeling like this, and I hope the players are too.

"This is a relentless league and it’s a tough schedule- we better be ready.”

