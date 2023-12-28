Neil Critchley reveals key message to Blackpool players ahead of Port Vale trip

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion on Boxing Day- as their away day woes continued.

Neil Critchley states his side must improve in a number of areas after failing to step up against the Brewers, despite his key half time message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You have to be there for every game in this league,” he said.

“We need to show more desire, more aggression and more urgency in the final third- with more quality. It can’t be all blood and thunder, it’s got to be ability as well.

"It’s a similar type of game- it’s a hard place to go. We have to find a better level of performance away from home because this is our achilles heel at the moment. The longer that goes on, the more doubt creeps into your mind.

"I said to the players at half time of the Burton defeat: ‘This is a big 45 minutes for our season, and we have to play like it is;’ but I’m not sure we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to play better than that at Port Vale and get some points on the board because I’m sick of feeling like this, and I hope the players are too.