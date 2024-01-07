Neil Critchley reflects on Blackpool's FA Cup third round draw against Nottingham Forest

Neil Critchley was delighted with what Blackpool delivered in their FA Cup third round 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport)

Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan had given the Seasiders a two goal lead, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the home side level to set up a replay at Bloomfield Road.

Critchley was pleased with what his side delivered for the travelling fans, following a number of tough days on the road this season.

"We’ve not given our away support enough in certain games,” he said.

"The fear before these matches is you come, they score a few goals, and you get nothing on the board. We wanted to make it as exciting as possible.

"For that short period of time we were 2-0 up, you start to believe it could be your day, but the opposition had something to say about that.

"I thought it was a really exciting cup tie. It was our aim before the game to make it as difficult as possible- you carry that hope that you can but you know it’s going to be extremely difficult against a top quality team.

"We had to defend resolutely in the second half and you know moments need to go your way in the second half. We nearly caused an upset, but not quite, and we’ve got a replay to look forward to now.

"The standard of the Premier League players is on a completely different level, it’s getting harder against them. We came with a plan where we wanted to frustrate them and break them.

"Our two goals were really taken. If we had got to half time 2-0 up, then who knows.

"I don’t know why Kyle (Joseph) passed the ball at the end instead of shooting- we gave him a right good hammering. Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw) had to make a good save and they smashed one past the post. It was a great cup tie- what a fantastic football club.

