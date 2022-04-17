Neil Critchley recalls fond memories of seeing former Blackpool boss Billy Ayre as a youngster
Neil Critchley has recalled his fond memories of seeing Billy Ayre on the touchline going to games as a youngster.
Yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of Ayre’s tragic passing following a battle with cancer shortly before his 50th birthday.
To mark the occasion, Ayre’s family have been invited to watch the Easter Monday game against Birmingham City from the hospitality suite at Bloomfield Road.
Some comparisons have been drawn between the two managers, most noticeably their clenched fist-pump celebration with supporters.
And Critchley revealed his admiration for the Blackpool fan favourite, something that started at a young age.
“I’m aware of Billy as I was a young boy when I used to go and watch the Crewe games and I remember Blackpool coming,” Critchley told The Gazette.
“I remember him because he obviously used to wear the Blackpool kit on the sidelines and you used to see him come out.
“It was different. He had the full kit on, the shorts, socks, it was brilliant.
“He was obviously quite rightly loved by the Blackpool supporters, he had that strong connection with them.
“Monday’s game will be a day for his family. He’s an iconic Blackpool manager, isn’t he? He had an absolutely fantastic time at the club and I know he got them promoted.
“He had that real strong bond with the supporters, so hopefully his family come and enjoy a nice day on Monday.”
When asked if he’s tempted to take a leaf out of Ayre’s book and don the full kit in the dugout, Critchley joked: “Honestly, I get absolutely freezing, I get really cold on the sideline so I can assure you you’ll never see me in a full kit.”