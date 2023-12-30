Neil Critchley provides updates on Blackpool's absentees ahead of New Year's Day game against Lincoln City
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Matthew Pennington and Marvin Ekpiteta were among those to miss the Seasiders’ final game of 2023.
After the match at Vale Park, Neil Critchley provided an update on the trio.
"Jordan (Lawrence-Gabriel) is ill, so he wasn’t available,” he explained.
"Penno (Matthew Pennington) wasn’t feeling very well at half time of the Burton game, but that’s probably progressed a little bit more and could be a mild concussion- he’s shown some symptoms of that so we’ll follow the protocol.
"And, Marvin (Ekpiteta) is still ill. We were hopeful he’d be ready but he hasn’t felt right in the last day or two.”
Meanwhile, Kenny Dougall remains absent from match action for Blackpool due to a ‘personal matter.’
Critchley states the midfielder is continuing to be involved in training.
"It’s still the same (with Kenny),” he noted.