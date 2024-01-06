Neil Critchley says the Blackpool squad is on the mend following a tough couple of weeks battling illness.

The Seasiders’ have been without a number of players in the last couple of weeks, with the likes of Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Lawerence-Gabriel and Callum Connolly all being impacted.

Matthew Pennington has also been absent for Blackpool’s last two outings after picking up a slight concussion in the Boxing Day defeat to Burton Albion.

“Penno is getting closer, he’s been doing a little bit on the grass,” Critchley explained.

"Jordan Gabriel was ill but he’s now back in training, so we’re getting closer with one or two but we’re not quite there.

"Callum Connolly was sick on the pitch in the second half of the Lincoln game, and then he had a nosebleed which just wouldn’t stop. He didn’t want to come off, he’s an absolute competitor. He’s fine now, he’s had a few days to recover.

"Some time off has been good for the whole group both physically and emotionally, and now we’re ready for another busy week.