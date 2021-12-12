Neil Critchley provides injury update on Blackpool trio Chris Maxwell, Reece James and Gary Madine after Derby County defeat

The goalkeeper required medical treatment during the final stages of Saturday’s 1-0 reversal at Pride Park.

It looked as though the 31-year-old would have to come off, but with three substitutions already being made, Maxwell opted to continue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will just have to look at him over the next 24 to 48 hours,” Critchley said post-match.

“He felt his quad, but he said it wasn’t as bad as what he felt last time.

“He carried on in not ideal circumstances because we had already made a sub at half-time, which was an enforced substitution and a defensive one, and later on when you’re chasing a game you want to bring on all your attacking players.

“We brought one on but then you know you’ve only got one left, so we’re a goal down and we need to get a goal back to get back in the game.

Reece James was withdrawn at half-time at Pride Park yesterday

“With 20 minutes to go, we then roll the dice and we’ve got to go for it by putting Jerry (Yates) on the pitch, but then you know if you get an injury in the last 15 minutes of the game you could end with 10 players on the pitch and it looks like a poor decision. That’s the fine line of the decisions you have to make.

“It didn’t quite happen for us unfortunately.”

James was withdrawn at half-time with a knock and replaced by former Derby man Richard Keogh, which saw James Husband shift over to left-back.

“He felt his hamstring at half-time just leading up until the end of the first-half,” Critchley said of James.

“When he was assessed by the physio at half-time he had no power in his muscle, so you have to take him off straight away as you don’t want that to get worse.

“With hamstring and muscle injuries, you have to let the swelling go down and you scan them and see the severity of the injury.”

Pool were also without the services of Gary Madine for the second game running as the striker continues to nurse a groin injury.

“We’re expecting Gary to train early next week,” Critchley said.

“That would help, but other players are getting opportunities and it’s up to them to take the opportunities they’re getting.

“At the moment, they’re not which is giving us a headache in terms of team selection, particularly at the top end of the pitch.”