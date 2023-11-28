Neil Critchley was left frustrated as Blackpool failed to build on their recent positive displays ahead of a break from League One action.

The Seasiders had picked up back-to-back 4-0 wins prior to the fixture, but couldn’t replicate those high levels as they stumbled to a 2-1 defeat to Northampton Town at Bloomfield Road.

Jordan Rhodes had pulled his team level after Kieron Bowie’s opener, before Sam Hoskins scored the winner for the visitors.

"It was a really frustrating evening,” Critchley said.

"I’m disappointed to lose the game without a shadow of a doubt. I don’t think we were at our best in everything we did. The players gave their all but there was a bit of mental fatigue that can impact decision making. We were a bit slow to react in certain situations and our quality wasn’t quite there.

"In those moments, you need to show real desire to grind it out and make sure you don't make stupid mistakes; we didn’t do that unfortunately. Our quality wasn’t good enough all the way through the evening.

"We had some good moments in and around their goal but failed. They caused us problems on the break, and we didn’t cope with that very well- we were a yard off in everything we were doing.

"In the second half, we were pushing them back into their half, but unfortunately at 1-1 we gifted them the second goal for them to hold onto. We made a mistake, but that can happen.”