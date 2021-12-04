Neil Critchley pinpoints where Blackpool went wrong during their home humbling to Luton Town

Blackpool’s troubles in front of goal continued this afternoon as they succumbed to a second straight defeat.

The Seasiders failed to find the back of the net for the third game running as the Hatters took the points with a goal in either half.

Critchley’s side squandered three good chances in the opening 45 minutes, only to be punished by Sonny Bradley’s header on the stroke of half-time.

Elijah Adebayo doubled the visitor’s lead shortly after the interval, but Pool still had their chances to get back in the game following a barrage of second-half pressure. But their end product was found wanting once again.

Their misery was compounded in stoppage time when the visitors added a third through the lively Jordan Clark.

The Seasiders, who are winless in their last six, have only managed to score twice during that barren run.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley

“The game is decided in both penalty areas and we’ve not done enough in both today,” Critchley said.

“We created some good opportunities in the first-half and played some really good football.

“The keeper has pulled off some really good saves and we’ve hit the post, which was a bit of misfortune because it ricochets off the fella’s heel and rolls onto the post. If that goes in and you’re 1-0 up, maybe it’s a different game.

“The disappointment is the goals we conceded and for some really good approach play and getting into the final third in good areas, we failed.

“We need to do better at both ends of the pitch.”

Luton’s first two goals both came from deep crosses, where Blackpool’s defending was found wanting.

Chris Maxwell, meanwhile, was perhaps a little hesitant dealing with the deliveries on his return to the side after a two-month injury lay-off.

“In the first-half we were the better team,” Critchley added.

“We played some good stuff, we played with energy, we were on the front foot and built the play from the back well and got into the final third often and created some good chances.

“But you know with their height it only takes one moment. Our defending from set pieces recently has been very good. Against Birmingham and West Brom we were excellent.

“But in that one moment we didn’t deal with it and their big fella at the back post heads it in.

“In the second-half, the second goal is the real one because we’ve had enough time (to deal with it).

“The ball seemed to be in that corner from a long throw, it got cleared back out and we had enough time to deal with the situation before it was crossed back into the box and we didn’t.

“It was a great cross from the boy. They produced quality that we didn’t, because it was a great cross and a good moment for them at the back post and they put it in.

“We didn’t produce those moments and that’s why they’ve won the game and we haven’t.”