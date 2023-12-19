Neil Critchley pinpoints positives from Blackpool's victory over Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup
Goals from Owen Dale, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Marvin Ekpiteta helped the Seasiders brush past the League Two visitors to Bloomfield Road.
The reward for Critchley’s side is a trip to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest on January 7.
Discussing the win against Forest Green, the Blackpool boss said: “After Saturday’s defeat to Cambridge it just helped us to bounce back and gives everyone a lift in the dressing room.
"We had to work hard for it until the last 15 minutes, but I always felt as if we were comfortable. When it’s 1-0 you’re mindful of them getting a breakaway or a set piece.
"Three goals and a clean sheet- we’ve done the job. You look across the team and some players hadn’t played for a bit- we had Matty Virtue coming back and starting, Jordan Gabriel getting more minutes, and Kyle Joseph getting a start.
“When you make a lot of changes there’s an element of a risk; it’s a calculated one. The players acquitted themselves well. We had to work hard for our domination, but we’re into the next round.
"It was a man for man game all over the pitch between two teams playing the same system. It can be hard to have total control, so we had to go backwards and sideways a little bit.
"We had a bit of fortune with the first goal but Owen (Dale) did well to capitalise on that, his anticipation was very good.
"The second half was a little bit different, it was a consequence of what happened in the first half an hour.”