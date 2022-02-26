'We were a bit flat': Neil Critchley offers surprise view of Blackpool's display despite emphatic win against Reading

They didn't get off to a great start though, as Pool’s midweek woes were compounded when they conceded a soft goal early into the first-half, Lucas Joao the beneficiary of some poor defending.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Critchley’s side responded well, levelling through Marvin Ekpiteta’s header - which was the defender’s second goal in as many games.

Gary Madine headed Blackpool in front before late goals from substitute Shayne Lavery and Josh Bowler made sure of the victory.

Despite the one-sided look of the scoreline, Critchley believes his players looked a little flat - but he was nevertheless delighted with the end result.

“I didn’t think we were at our best today and it was a typical Championship game if you like, with it being the third game in a week,” he said.

Neil Critchley celebrates with the supporters at the final whistle

“I felt we were a bit flat but we got off to a really good start in the game, winning some early corners and testing the goalkeeper.

“To concede the goal like we did was criminal, it was a really soft goal, a really poor goal from the throw-in.

“Chasing the game, our response to going 1-0 down was excellent and at half-time at 1-1 I felt we had been the better team.

“At 1-1 in the second-half, I’d have to say the game was in the balance so it was a really important second goal to get.

“We defended really well as a team in the second-half and Grimmy didn’t really have anything to do. The longer the game goes, the more it opened up and we’ve got players who can hurt you when they’re given space. I felt we did that.

“To score four goals and get three points is really important for us.”

The Seasiders have proven time and time again under Critchley’s management that they always respond well to setbacks, be it after a defeat or within a game.

Critchley’s players demonstrated that once again, issuing a strong rebuttal to Reading’s opener on the back of Wednesday night’s defeat to 10-man QPR.

“It’s outstanding, I can’t praise the players enough for that type of bouncebackability if you like during games or after defeats,” he added.

“We always respond because that’s how we work during the week, the messages we give the players.

“When you lose but you have a process that you follow, you know why you’ve lost which means you can improve. When you win you know why you’ve won as well.

“It just helps keep everyone on a level playing field mentally and I think you see that in the games, so it was a really good response.”

There will have been some fraught nerves among the home faithful when Blackpool only held a 2-1 lead heading into the 86th minute.

But this time the late drama went in Blackpool’s favour, not against them as it did in the recent encounters against QPR and Bournemouth.

“Reading have proper players but as we said before the game, if we can keep the front four quiet - which we didn’t do from the throw-in - then we’ll have a chance of causing them problems at the other end of the pitch. I felt we did that all game,” Critchley said.

“Ironically, when we scored our second goal that was probably when we were at our least dangerous if you like.

“It was a really important second goal and a nice end to the game for us.”