Neil Critchley: No panic in Blackpool pursuit of central midfielder

That’s according to head coach Neil Critchley, who is severely lacking in options in that area of the pitch.

Kenny Dougall was the only natural central midfielder at Blackpool who was fit and playing on a regular basis until Ethan Robson’s recall this week, having spent six months on loan at League One MK Dons.

Kevin Stewart is back in training but has only made three appearances all season and will need to build up his fitness, while Matty Virtue and Grant Ward are long-term injury absentees.

While Callum Connolly and Reece James can fill in, the Seasiders are keen to strengthen in central midfield this month.

Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan, Forest Green Rovers’ Ebou Adams and Swansea City’s Jay Fulton have all been linked with the club so far.

While at least one addition in central midfield is required before the month is out, Critchley insists the Seasiders can’t afford to “panic” and get the wrong man.

“That’s really important,” he told The Gazette. “One of our strengths is always looking ahead, planning for the future and working out how we’re going to get there.

“The last thing you want to start doing is panic and step into something you’re a little bit unsure about for a short-term gain.

“It’s an area of the pitch we would obviously love to strengthen but it’s got to be right for us.

“I’ve got confidence in the players I’ve got here in the building, but in terms of numbers it’s an area of the pitch where we need an addition.”

In other transfer news, Blackpool have reportedly rejected a second bid from Nottingham Forest for their in-demand winger Josh Bowler .

The Seasiders are allegedly holding out for seven figures for the 22-year-old, who is also courting interest from Blackburn Rovers, Fulham and Stoke City.