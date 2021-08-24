Neil Critchley: No less pressure or desire to win in Blackpool Carabao Cup clash with Sunderland

The team may change for Blackpool’s Carabao Cup games, but the desire and pressure to win is no different to league fixtures.

So says Seasiders boss Neil Critchley before his team renew their rivalry with last season’s promotion rivals Sunderland in the second round at Bloomfield Road tonight (7.45pm).

Neil Critchley is determined to put on a winning peformance for the Blackpool supporters tonight

The head coach is acutely aware that Blackpool go into the tie after losing their last two games in front of their home supporters and that last season’s success was achieved in front of limited crowds, if not behind closed doors.

Critchley told The Gazette: “There’s always pressure to win and this is no different.

“We’ve lost the last two here and we want to get that winning feeling back at home. When you have the supporters turning up in their numbers it’s important that we give them something to shout about.

“We will give everything and we want the supporters here to enjoy the winning feeling we enjoyed when they weren’t able to watch us at the stadium.”

As Critchley aims to build on the 3-0 first-round success over Middlesbrough a fortnight ago, he looks certain to ring the changes for Blackpool’s sixth assignment in 18 days.

He added: “There will be changes after a busy schedule because we’ve played every midweek.

“I expect Sunderland will do the same, but we know that whatever team we select will be one we think is good enough to win.”

Pool’s surge to the League One play-offs included two vital 1-0 wins over the Black Cats in April but Critchley isn’t sure the Wearside club will arrive on the Fylde tonight to prove a point.

“We will come up against certain individuals we know but the Sunderland team and squad will be different from last season,” he said.

“We had two very good games against them, and although we won both, they could easily have gone the other way.

“I’m sure their ambition is to win promotion and I’m sure Lee Johnson will take the opportunity against us to look at other players.

“But they have quality throughout their squad and we know it will be a tough task.”

One player who will not be involved for Blackpool tonight is Grant Ward, who was stretchered off in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth with an Achilles injury.

Critchley hopes to know more about the extent of that injury today.

The midfielder was due to undergo a scan yesterday evening and his boss could only hope for positive news.

He added: “He jumped for a header in the second half and felt it.

“It’s one of those where you fear the worst when it first happens, and you don’t take any chances with that sort of injury.”