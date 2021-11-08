Neil Critchley: Maybe Sky will show Blackpool more often now... but I doubt it

The Seasiders played out a pulsating 1-1 draw against QPR on Saturday evening, in Blackpool’s first televised game of the season.

QPR, meanwhile, have been picked for live coverage on several occasions, joining the likes of Fulham and West Bromwich Albion.

Gary Madine celebrates Blackpool's equaliser with Jordan Gabriel in the terrific televised encounter with QPR

It was a great showcase all round, as a bouncing Bloomfield Road atmosphere accompanied a relentless, action-packed game of football.

When it was put to Critchley that this televised encounter would prove what we already knew, that Blackpool are a club on the up, he told The Gazette: “I think so.

“Sky have actually remembered that we’re in the Championship. It’s nice of them to turn up for once.

“Maybe they might come back after what they’ve seen. They might put us on more often but I doubt it.

“It’s West Brom TV, isn’t it? So there you go.”

Despite being held to a frustrating draw, the Seasiders produced a fantastic display from start to finish and were on the front foot throughout.

They undeservedly went behind in the first half, when QPR’s Chris Willock curled a sublime effort into the far corner off the frame of the goal.

That followed some early drama, when the hosts had a goal wrongly chalked off for offside, while Jordan Gabriel was also denied a penalty.

Critchley’s men kept their discipline, though, and got their just deserts at the start of the second half, when Gary Madine levelled from the penalty spot.

The home side produced attack after attack in a bid to win the game late on, showing impressive levels of energy. But that all-important winner eluded them.

Nevertheless, Critchley was delighted with his side’s display, remarking: “We were outstanding all night. We made a very good team look average.

“We’ve controlled the game from the first minute pretty much to the last minute, although they played a bit of football in the second half.

“But they are one of the best possession teams in this division and we were more than a match for them.

“We had too much energy for them and we pressed very well.

“Some of the football we played...it was hard to sustain that but it was our third game in a week.

“I’ve got nothing but praise. The atmosphere was incredible, what a night.

“I think anyone watching this on TV will go away thinking Blackpool are a good team.”