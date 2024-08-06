Blackpool start the new League One campaign with a trip to Broadfield Stadium to take on Crawley Town.

The Seasiders will be looking to build on their final pre-season outing against Crewe Alexandra, with goals from Kyle Joseph and Jordan Rhodes helping them to come away from the Mornflake Stadium with a 2-0 victory.

Despite having plenty positives to take from the fixture, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley admits he may still make alterations to his starting XI for The Red Devils test on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.30pm).

“Things can always change,” he said.

“You know I’m not shy to change the team if I think it’s the right thing to do, so the players always need to be ready.

“On paper against Crewe, you could see it was a stronger starting 11, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be the team next week.

“We’re hopeful Jordan Gabriel and Albie (Morgan) will train in the week, and if they do they’ll come into contention.

“First game against a team that’s just been promoted, they’ve made a lot of signings and lost a few players from last year, so they’ll be different. We know the issues they can cause you, but we believe in what we do.”