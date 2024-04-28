Neil Critchley makes admission on his position at Blackpool and the future of the club following play-off disappointment

Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The Seasiders missed out on a place in the play-offs following their 3-2 defeat to Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Results elsewhere had gone their way, following dropped points from both Barnsley and Lincoln City, but they were unable to capitalise on the situation and expand their recent four game winning run.

Karamoko Dembele’s early opener was cancelled out by Sam Smith before the break, with goals from Harvey Knibbs and Femi Azeez edging the home side in front during the second half. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel did pull one back in stoppage time, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

When asked if he believed he was the right man to guide the club forward, Critchley responded: “Yeah, 100 percent, no doubt at all. I’m ready to go for next season, I want to start tomorrow. I wish we were playing again Monday. I don’t need a rest, I’ll be sick of being at home by Tuesday.

"We’ve got an important summer, I want to improve this football club- I’m passionate about the people and the supporters. We’ve got some big decisions to make on and off the pitch and I’m ready to go.

"I can assure you, on Monday morning, I’ll be ready. We need to get moving, and moving quickly. I’m keen to get going, I want to keep driving this football club to improve, and we need to improve.

"We’ve got a nucleus to go for next season, but when you come to the end of the window, you want to improve, you want to end in a better position than what you started.

