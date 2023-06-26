Neil Critchley looking forward to welcoming his Blackpool squad back for pre-season

The 44-year-old head coach had been out of work for three months before his return to Bloomfield Road.

But he'll welcome his squad - both first team and Development Squad players - back for pre-season training today.

It's now full-steam ahead for the Seasiders with the opening day fixture against Burton Albion now just 40 days away.

HARTLEPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Neil Critchley, Manager of Blackpool looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Hartlepool United and Blackpool at Suit Direct Stadium on January 08, 2022 in Hartlepool, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The ex-Liverpool Under 23s coach said: "I want to get to work, I want to get going, I'm refreshed, I've had my break, and it was the first time I’d experienced being away from football during a season, so it was strange.

"I've spent a bit of time with my nine-year-old boy, which has been really nice. I've got that feeling of excitement now and it's nice to be back again. You miss it when you're not involved, football is in my blood and so is this club.

"We've got a bit of work to do, pre-season plans are in place, and I'm very much looking forward to the first home game here next season with renewed energy after a setback.

"We need to restore some faith, belief and a bit of confidence in the players and the people around here and the way to do that is to put a team out on the pitch that they can be proud of."

A full day of testing in the gym will kick things off for the players, before they take to the grass at the training ground later in the week.

The first pre-season fixture follows on Friday, July 7 at Southport, kick-off 7-30pm, with tickets for this already on sale.

The squad will then fly out to Ireland on the week commencing Monday, July 10 for a pre-season training camp, designed to get the lads up to speed ahead of the fixtures at Barrow on Saturday, July 22 and Morecambe on Tuesday, July 25.

