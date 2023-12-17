Neil Critchley hints at changes for Blackpool's FA Cup second round tie against Forest Green Rovers
The Seasiders will be looking to quickly bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Neil Critchley admits every player in his squad will be in contention to feature at some point throughout the hectic festive schedule- starting with the visit of the Gloucestershire club.
"There’ll possibly be changes (on Tuesday night),” he said.
"We have to look at players who are playing well, or not playing well- we’ve got a busy period coming up. They know they’ve got to play well, we need a competitive squad. You need to perform to get into the team and stay in the team.
"Forest Green is our priority, we want to win that game and play Nottingham Forest in the third round.
"We’ll look at some of the players who came off the bench and some of the players who weren’t at Cambridge.
"Team selection is always difficult. We put a lot of effort into picking what we think is the right team to give us the best chance of winning games.
"We need to bounce back from Saturday’s setback. I’ve said to the players we need to get on a roll where you don’t lose so momentum and confidence builds within the group. We seem to be taking two steps forward and one back, and that inconsistency is holding us back.”