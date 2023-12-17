Neil Critchley hints at changes for Blackpool's FA Cup second round tie against Forest Green Rovers

Blackpool are back in action on Tuesday night when they welcome Forest Green Rovers to Bloomfield Road in the second round of the FA Cup (K.O. 7.45pm).

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

The Seasiders will be looking to quickly bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Neil Critchley admits every player in his squad will be in contention to feature at some point throughout the hectic festive schedule- starting with the visit of the Gloucestershire club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There’ll possibly be changes (on Tuesday night),” he said.

"We have to look at players who are playing well, or not playing well- we’ve got a busy period coming up. They know they’ve got to play well, we need a competitive squad. You need to perform to get into the team and stay in the team.

"Forest Green is our priority, we want to win that game and play Nottingham Forest in the third round.

"We’ll look at some of the players who came off the bench and some of the players who weren’t at Cambridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Team selection is always difficult. We put a lot of effort into picking what we think is the right team to give us the best chance of winning games.

Advertisement Hide Ad