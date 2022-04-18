Neil Critchley hands a first start to Jake Beesley as Blackpool make four changes for Birmingham City clash

Blackpool have made four changes to their side for today’s Easter Monday clash against Birmingham City.

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 18th April 2022, 2:03 pm

The Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road looking to get back to winning ways after enduring a run of five games without a victory.

Neil Critchley has handed a first start to Jake Beesley, who has only had eight minutes of football since signing from Rochdale during the January transfer window.

It means Gary Madine, fresh from signing a new contract over the weekend, drops down to the bench.

Elsewhere, Richard Keogh returns from illness to reclaim his spot alongside Marvin Ekpiteta at centre-back, as Jordan Thorniley drops down to the bench.

Callum Connolly slots in at right-back, filling the vacancy left by Jordan Gabriel who suffered another hamstring injury at the Hawthorns.

Keshi Anderson will partner Kenny Dougall in the centre of midfield, while Charlie Kirk and CJ Hamilton will provide the width as Josh Bowler drops out of the side again.

Jake Beesley has only seen eight minutes of action since joining from Rochdale in January

Dan Grimshaw, Luke Garbutt, Dujon Sterling, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey all remain on the sidelines.

Today’s opponents sit 20th in the league table and have lost back-to-back games and have won only one of their last six.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Husband, Dougall, Anderson, Kirk, Hamilton, Lavery, Beesley

Subs: Moore, Thorniley, James, Virtue, Bowler, Yates, Madine

Birmingham: Jeacock, Pedersen, Roberts, Gordon, Graham, Woods, James, Sunjic, Hernandez, Taylor, Deeney

Subs: Trueman, Colin, Bacuna, Bela, Jutkiewicz, Hall, Hogan

Referee: Tim Robinson

