Blackpool picked up seven yellow cards in their 1-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell.

Jordan Rhodes’ first half penalty proved to be the difference between the two teams in South Yorkshire.

Despite being pleased with his side’s win, Neil Critchley was left confused by some of the decisions made by the referee.

"It’s nice for us to get some bookings because we’ve not had many this season,” he said.

"We’ve been too nice and too easy to play against.

"Some of the bookings were questionable, and weren’t really for tackles.

"There were some strange decisions in the game for both sides, but sometimes it evens itself over the course of a season.

"The penalty was a penalty, as it was last week.

"It was nailed on, so at least they got that right.”