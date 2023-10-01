News you can trust since 1873
Neil Critchley gives his verdict on the number of Blackpool bookings in the victory over Barnsley

Blackpool picked up seven yellow cards in their 1-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Jordan Rhodes’ first half penalty proved to be the difference between the two teams in South Yorkshire.

Despite being pleased with his side’s win, Neil Critchley was left confused by some of the decisions made by the referee.

"It’s nice for us to get some bookings because we’ve not had many this season,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)
Neil Critchley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

"We’ve been too nice and too easy to play against.

"Some of the bookings were questionable, and weren’t really for tackles.

"There were some strange decisions in the game for both sides, but sometimes it evens itself over the course of a season.

"The penalty was a penalty, as it was last week.

"It was nailed on, so at least they got that right.”

Blackpool are back in action on Tuesday night, when they welcome Derby County to Bloomfield Road (K.O. 7.45pm).

