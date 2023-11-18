Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Jake Beesley was hand with his second brace of the week in the 4-0 win, while Jordan Rhodes claimed his 10th goal of the season.

Kyle Joseph was also on the scoresheet, as he came off the bench for his home debut.

"We’re making progress,” he said.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve not had the results that we’ve wanted recently, but I’ve been encouraged by the performances. You can see the team starting to come together again.

“We were really comfortable at 2-0 and it’s a really dangerous scoreline. You can become loose and complacent, so the message at half time was to keep doing the basics well and defending well as a team.

“The third goal was really important, and we saw the game out comfortably after the fourth.

"It’s been a good day for us- scoring four goals, and keeping a clean sheet is important as well because we’ve not had one for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We played some good football and it was a comfortable win in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Scoring first, slightly early in the game, makes it easier for you.

"The result just gets us back on track and gives us a lift- we needed that in the league.”

Critchley named a number of attacking players in his starting line-up for the game at Bloomfield Road.

"We thought we would go for it- we’re at home,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"CJ (Hamilton) and Owen (Dale) are wingers playing at wing-back, and Sonny (Carey) is an attacking midfielder.

"The message to them, and Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele), Beesley and Rhodes was to win us the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thought Shrewsbury would come with a plan to be defensive and stop us from controlling the game, so we went with an attacking team.

“You always want the subs to come on and make an impact as well. When you can bring on the calibre players of Callum Connolly, Albie (Morgan) and Andy Lyons, then it shows you what we’ve got.