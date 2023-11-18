Neil Critchley gives his verdict on Blackpool's dominant victory over Shrewsbury Town- and reveals thinking behind team selection
Jake Beesley was hand with his second brace of the week in the 4-0 win, while Jordan Rhodes claimed his 10th goal of the season.
Kyle Joseph was also on the scoresheet, as he came off the bench for his home debut.
"We’re making progress,” he said.
"We’ve not had the results that we’ve wanted recently, but I’ve been encouraged by the performances. You can see the team starting to come together again.
“We were really comfortable at 2-0 and it’s a really dangerous scoreline. You can become loose and complacent, so the message at half time was to keep doing the basics well and defending well as a team.
“The third goal was really important, and we saw the game out comfortably after the fourth.
"It’s been a good day for us- scoring four goals, and keeping a clean sheet is important as well because we’ve not had one for a while.
“We played some good football and it was a comfortable win in the end.
"Scoring first, slightly early in the game, makes it easier for you.
"The result just gets us back on track and gives us a lift- we needed that in the league.”
Critchley named a number of attacking players in his starting line-up for the game at Bloomfield Road.
"We thought we would go for it- we’re at home,” he added.
"CJ (Hamilton) and Owen (Dale) are wingers playing at wing-back, and Sonny (Carey) is an attacking midfielder.
"The message to them, and Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele), Beesley and Rhodes was to win us the match.
"We thought Shrewsbury would come with a plan to be defensive and stop us from controlling the game, so we went with an attacking team.
“You always want the subs to come on and make an impact as well. When you can bring on the calibre players of Callum Connolly, Albie (Morgan) and Andy Lyons, then it shows you what we’ve got.
"Hopefully we can keep this squad healthy because we’ve got a busy period coming up.”