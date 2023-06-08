Neil Critchley getting the band back together at Blackpool as duo return to Bloomfield Road

The pair return to the backroom team at having worked under the Seasiders’ promotion-winning head coach in his previous spell at the club.

Stephen Dobbie will return to his position as Senior Professional Development Phase Coach with the Development Squad, whilst Matt Blinkhorn will continue to work closely with both the Development Squad and first-team for the foreseeable future.

Neil Critchley said: “I’m delighted to welcome Mike and Iain back to Bloomfield Road.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Iain Brunskill of Blackpool during the Lancashire Senior Cup Semi Final at AXA Training Centre on April 11, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“Every head coach needs an outstanding backroom team to support them, and in Mike and Iain I know I have two people who share the same values as both me and the football club.

“Creating a daily way of working which is one of continuous improvement is hugely important in developing a culture that demands the best of everyone.

"Both Mike and Iain possess the necessary personal qualities and passion for their roles which will enable us to generate these conditions. This will give us the best chance of being successful together in the future.

“I look forward to working with both of them again and the existing staff at the club in what we all hope will be a successful season."