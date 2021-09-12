Neil Critchley explains why new recruit Owen Dale was absent from Blackpool's squad for win against Fulham

The winger was not involved yesterday as Blackpool claimed their first three points of the season with a 1-0 win against promotion favourites Fulham.

The 22-year-old sealed a move from Crewe Alexandra on deadline day, agreeing an initial loan move with a view to it being made permanent in January.

On Dale’s absence from Pool’s squad, Critchley told The Gazette: “When we did the medical he had an issue with his foot that we found, so he’s just having a period of de-loading. He’s desperate to get going.

“We’ve found the right solution for him, us and Crewe and we’re delighted to have him, but he’s just going to take a bit of time before he appears.”

Elsewhere, both Kenny Dougall and Shayne Lavery were only named on the substitute’s bench following their international exploits.

Both did come off the bench though to help Pool hold on for the win as they came under pressure late on at Bloomfield Road.

Critchley explained: “Kenny came back from Vietnam which was two seven-hour journeys and he didn’t get back until Wednesday, so we had that in mind.

“Shayne came off for Northern Ireland on Wednesday night with about five minutes to go and he had cramp in both of his calves.

“We just felt it was right he was rested because we have another game on Tuesday, so with back-to-back games at home we have to think about using the squad.”

One man who did start was Ryan Wintle, who starred in the centre of midfield on his Blackpool debut having signed on loan from Cardiff City.

“Ryan is a top player,” Critchley added.

“I’ve seen him at Crewe for many years and I know the quality he’s got, so it didn’t surprise me how well he played.

“He’s a fantastic player and to come into a team he doesn’t know and play how he did, he can be very pleased with his performance.”