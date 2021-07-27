Neil Critchley explains why former Bradford City, Everton and Sheffield United man is the perfect fit for Blackpool's assistant coach role

Neil Critchley believes Stuart McCall’s extensive experience will prove “invaluable” to both him and his Blackpool players.

The former Bradford City boss became the club’s new assistant head coach last week, taking up the role vacated by Colin Calderwood.

McCall enjoyed a 23-year playing career, wracking up almost 800 appearances for Bradford, Everton, Rangers and Sheffield United.

After finishing his playing days, the former midfielder worked as an assistant to Neil Warnock before starting the first of three managerial stints at Valley Parade, where he is still held in high regard.

The Leeds-born coach also enjoyed a successful spell managing Scottish side Motherwell, guiding the club to a Scottish Cup final and two second-placed league finishes.

Having been capped 40 times by Scotland as a player, McCall joined the coaching staff of the national team in 2013 to work as an assistant for Gordon Strachan.

Stuart McCall pictured with fellow assistant Mike Garrity

When asked by The Gazette why he felt McCall was the right fit for the Seasiders, Critchley said: “When I spoke to different people, so many people spoke well of him as a person.

“It’s important we bring the right characters to the club, both with the playing staff and the backroom staff.

“Having met Stuart and spoken to him, it was quite clear he would be a great fit for us. He will complement the staff we already have here.

“His playing career, he played over 700 games, he played at international level too and his coaching career speaks for itself. He’s been assistant to Gordan Strachan as well.

“He will be invaluable for me with his experience but also for the players, so that’s a great signing for us as well. I’m delighted he’s decided to join us.”