Neil Critchley drops major hint about the future of Blackpool's forgotten man Joe Nuttall

The striker hasn’t played a game for the Seasiders since September 2020 and hasn’t even been registered in the club’s 25-man squad this season.

The 24-year-old, an August 2019 signing from Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee, has scored just four goals in 34 appearances for the club.

Nuttall's contract is due to expire this summer, although the club do hold the option to extend by 12 months.

Providing a rare update on Nuttall’s situation this week, Critchley admitted the forward’s days on the Fylde coast are numbered.

“Joe knows where his future lies at this football club,” he said.

“We’re hopeful something can get sorted for him in January.”

Tyreece John-Jules, meanwhile, currently remains with the club despite not featuring since October, fuelling speculation he could return to parent club Arsenal.

On the loanee’s situation, Critchley said: “The rest of the players, they’re here and are still part of the squad.

“Until I get told differently or something happens differently, then they’re here and we will train and get on with what we’re trying to do. The players are all part of it.

“We have dialogue with all of the loan clubs, that’s important. You have to have good communication and open communication and we’ve been doing that.

“I speak to Tyreece as well and he explains how he feels and I explain how I feel. It’s not easy for him at the moment because he’s not played for a while.

“Young players, or most players in fact, want to play and they all want to see that reward for their training at the end of the week.

“Unfortunately for Tyreece, not through any fault of his own, it’s just that people have been picked in front of him.”