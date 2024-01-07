Neil Critchley discusses the approach Blackpool will take in their FA Cup third round tie away to Nottingham Forest

Neil Critchley says Blackpool will do everything they can to close the gap between themselves and Nottingham Forest in their FA Cup third round tie.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The Seasiders travel to the City Ground to take on the Premier League outfit this afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

Critchley knows it will be a tough test for his side, with Forest recently hitting some form following Nuno Espírito Santo’s arrival at the club.

"I believe they’ve sold quite a few tickets so it should generate a really good atmosphere, it’s a special stadium and hopefully our supporters will travel in great numbers,” he said.

"If we do ourselves justice, hopefully it’ll be a good day. We’re really looking forward to it and are excited by it. When you come into the competition, any League One or League Two club would aim to get to the third round, and to get a Premier League team if you can.

"There’ll be a shock somewhere in the country this weekend, so hopefully it’ll be us. We’re the underdogs- they’re a top team with a top coach.

"The capabilities of the Premier League teams and the resources they have is incredible, but it’s a great challenge for us to go and compete. Hopefully we can show people what we are about.

"We want to do our very best. Obviously the context to this game is different to if we were playing away from home in League One against certain opposition, but we won’t approach the game differently.