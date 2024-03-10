Neil Critchley discusses forced substitution of 'trusted lieutenant' in Blackpool's draw with Portsmouth

James Husband (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The injury to the defender in the 18th minute was the Seasiders’ first bit of disruption in the game, with a harsh red card for Jordan Rhodes being another blow before the break.

Despite suffering adversity, Blackpool produced a courageous second half display to hold onto a point against the League One leaders.

Discussing the injury to Husband following the game, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley said: “He felt his thigh so we had to bring him off, and Olly came on.

“I can’t speculate how long he’ll be out for. We’ll see how he is overnight, and hopefully it’s not too bad. He brings balance to our team and he’s been outstanding this season. He’s arguably as good as anyone in this league in my opinion. He’s an experienced, trusted lieutenant for me on the pitch. He’s a voice that brings a calmness that allows us to play the way we want to.

"I’ve been saying for weeks, it’s a squad game- we’re going to need everyone. Olly came on as the left centre half, which isn’t his ideal position, but he was excellent as well. It was a really good team performance, before the sending off we were the better team.”