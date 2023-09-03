Neil Critchley discusses Blackpool's tactical tweaks in the victory over Wigan Athletic and heaps praise on two players

Blackpool made a couple of alterations to their shape during the 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road.

At times the Seasiders switched from their usual 3-5-2 to a four man defence- which gave CJ Hamilton in particular more freedom going forward.

Critchley was pleased with the way his players adapted throughout the game.

"They normally build up with two in the middle of the pitch, but they only did it with Matt Smith,” he said.

"They perhaps thought we were going to play 5-3-2 without the ball, so we just changed our press a little bit and they struggled to play through us.

"They had a lot of the ball but it was in front of us and they didn’t really get near the goal.

"Defensively we were very good, and were always a threat on the counterattack.

"We broke well, and we had CJ (Hamilton) pressing higher up the pitch, which was deliberate.

"That won’t be the case every game, it will change depending on the opponent.

"It’s important that you’ve got multifunctional players in the squad.

"We were comfortable.

"Penno (Matthew Pennington) has played different positions as a boy with Everton, but he was only right back when a certain sort of scenario was happening on the pitch.

"He dealt well with (Callum) McManaman and I felt we were comfortable to be fair.

"Callum Connolly played the left side of a back three at Wolves on Tuesday night and was wing-back today- what a guy he is.

"He’d go anywhere, he’d play in goal- he’d do anything for you.”

The Seasiders led for the majority of the game against Wigan following a goal from Jordan Rhodes in the opening stages, but were pegged back by a Josh Magennis equaliser in the closing stages of the game.

Well into stoppage time, Kenny Dougall was in the right place at the right time to give the Tangerines their first league win since the opening day, prompting a series of passionate celebrations from both fans and players at full time.

"I want the spirit and the togetherness that we had previously,” Critchley added.

"This football club is special, there’s something different about it, and it’s important that we all stick together.

"In the last few weeks I feel that we’ve forgotten who we are a little bit for various reasons, but I can assure everyone that we’ve got people who genuinely want to do well and care.

"That’s everyone from Simon (Sadler) all the way down, as well as the players.

"We won’t always get it right, but I know we can guarantee certain things on the football pitch.

"We did that against Wigan, and the support was brilliant.

"What a great day by the seaside- the sun was out and we got the three points, so I’m over the moon.”

Blackpool are in EFL Trophy action on Tuesday night, as they travel to Holker Street to take on Barrow.