Neil Critchley discusses Blackpool's mindset following 'frustrating' missed opportunity against Northampton Town
The Seasiders boss admits the 2-1 defeat at Bloomfield Road was a missed opportunity ahead of a break from League One action.
His side take on Forest Green Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, before facing Barnsley on Tuesday evening in the EFL Trophy round of 32.
"Both are important competitions,” Critchley said.
"The FA Cup comes around first, and we’d all like an exciting run in that. We want to get into the third round, so Forest Green are our priority before we start thinking about Barnsley.
"The Northampton game was important for us to keep moving forward in the league, and we missed that opportunity. It’s frustrating, but it is what it is. We can’t change it now. We have to go forward now.
"There’s always work to be done. We could’ve lost at Portsmouth and beat Northampton, it would’ve been the same points return but it feels worse after what we did at the weekend.”