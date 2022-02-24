Neil Critchley defends change in shape for Blackpool's insipid defeat to 10-man QPR

The Seasiders lined up in a 5-4-1 formation at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, rather than their usual 4-4-2 system.

The switch appeared to backfire though, with the Seasiders defensively resolute but devoid of any attacking intent.

Critchley, who eventually reverted back to 4-4-2 at half-time following Dion Sanderson’s red card, defended the decision though, saying it had its desired effect.

“I thought we were good in the first-half, the system and the shape…I felt we were really comfortable,” he told The Gazette.

“I don’t remember them making a chance, I don’t remember our goalkeeper having anything to do.

“For a team like QPR, who are a good football team, score goals and create chances, we kept them away from the goal and I don’t think they really got in the penalty area.

“We didn’t do enough with our moments when we had a chance to break, but there wasn’t anything in the game other than their goal.

“To concede from a set-piece in the way we did during an uneventful first-half was not good enough really.

“The sending off changed the game though and in the second-half we did enough to equalise and draw the game, so to lose…it shouldn’t happen.”

The Seasiders slumped to a 2-1 defeat last night after failing to capitalise on Dion Sanderson's first-half red card for the home side.

QPR, who led 1-0 prior to the red courtesy of Jimmy Dunne's header, snatched the three points through substitute Luke Amos, who poked home the winner in the 89th minute.

Blackpool had only just levelled through Josh Bowler and were pushing for a late winner against the 10 men.