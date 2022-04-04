Neil Critchley concedes play-offs for Blackpool are now a 'big ask' after Nottingham Forest defeat

The Seasiders could have closed the gap to the play-off spots to six points on Saturday with a win against Steve Cooper’s side.

But Pool were well beaten and now find themselves 10 points adrift of the top six with only eight games to play.

If Critchley’s men have any chance of keeping themselves in contention, they’ll have to beat fierce rivals Preston North End tomorrow night before their game next weekend against Blackburn Rovers, the side that currently occupies the final play-off spot.

When it was put to Critchley that the chances of finishing in the top six are looking increasingly unlikely, he told The Gazette: “Yes, I think so. I think we needed to win against Forest or at least get something out of the game.

“Who knows though? If we can win on Tuesday it might look different again next Saturday.

“When you play for three points in this league it can all change quickly and lots of teams are playing each other.

“It’s a big ask, there are a lot of teams in front of us and it’s an outside chance, but it’s still possible.

“What is more important is to respond and try and get something from the Preston game.”

The only real positive from Saturday’s televised affair was the return of injured players Chris Maxwell, Richard Keogh and Keshi Anderson, who were all named among the substitutes.

Anderson was the only player to get on, but all three will now be pushing to be involved at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

“We’ve got lots of players back and competition for places and it will get even harder over the next few days and games ahead,” Critchley said.

“That’s the tough part of the job, but there’s pressure on to play well to keep your place and that’s the way it should be.

“Keshi coming back, Maxi and Keyesy on the bench, we’re getting players back and we want to be strong.